EMVCo turns attention to agentic payments

The card scheme-owned EMVCo technical body has begun looking into how global specifications can support the coming surge in AI agentic payments.

Payment and tech giants have recently been preparing for the rise of agentic commerce, where AI agents act on consumer's behalf, initiating and completing payments.



This, notes EMVCo, presents unique considerations for how transactions are initiated, authenticated and secured.



"As industry adoption and innovation accelerate, a globally interoperable and scalable approach may be beneficial in realising trusted agentic payments for consumers, merchants and issuers," says the body.



Patrik Smets, EMVCo executive committee chair, says: “EMVCo developed the global specifications that enable trusted card-based payments for billions of consumers and businesses worldwide.



"There is now a clear opportunity to collaborate with participants across the industry to extend this experience to support agentic payment solutions.”