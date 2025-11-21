Ecommpay integrates Apple Pay QR feature

Ecommpay is offering its merchant clients the option to accept Apple Pay on any device or browser via QR code.

1 Like 1

With 70% of global users browsing on Windows devices and Apple Pay only working on Safari and Apple products, merchants have faced a drop off of Apple Pay users at checkout.



A new cross-platform Apple Pay QR offering tackles this, enabling customers to pay via the method on any device or browser, extending functionality to non-Apple devices.



Apple Pay QR is automatically activated for Ecommpay merchants, through the Payment Page, with no additional integration or development required.



On non-Apple devices, customers browse as usual and select Apple Pay when ready to check out. The unique Apple Pay QR code will be displayed without the customer needing to enter their payment details into the non-Apple device - they simply scan the QR code with their iPhone or iPad to finalise payment.



Arturs Zaremba, head, internal payment solutions stream, Ecommpay, says: “Integrating Apple Pay QR into the Ecommpay checkout path is opening payment capabilities to the entire digital landscape to deliver more convenience for Apple Pay users.



“With the strong conversion performance of Apple Pay transactions, opening this payment method to non-Apple devices will bring even greater success for forward-looking merchants."