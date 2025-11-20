Digital asset clearing house ClearToken signs for Nasdaq tech

ClearToken, a London-based clearing house for global digital assets, has signed up for Nasdaq's Eqlipse Clearing technology.

1

Having recently secured FCA authorisation, ClearToken is preparing to launch a digital settlement service, CT Settle, supporting delivery-vs-payment (DvP) and netting for digital assets and fiat currencies, including cryptoassets and stablecoins.



The startup says that, today, much of the digital asset market is characterised by bilateral trading conducted on a gross, unnetted basis, requiring participants and market makers to prefund their trades by putting up the total amount they trade with counterparties before entering transactions.



ClearToken is actively working on establishing a full central counterparty clearing house for digital assets that connects to multiple trading venues, custodians, and settlement systems, rather than being tied to a single exchange or trading platform.



This will allow participants to interface a central counterparty rather than each other, streamlining transactions and reducing risk across the ecosystem. It will operate 24/7 to accommodate the around-the-clock nature of digital asset markets while providing real-time risk management through margin and default fund contributions.



Steve Briscoe, CIO, ClearToken. "Nasdaq’s clearing technology has allowed us to deliver a resilient and scalable infrastructure which is cloud native and meets the high standards demanded of financial market infrastructures in traditional markets, while also addressing the unique requirements of digital markets such as 24/7 processing and fractional ownership.”