SBS adds Wero digital wallet support to open banking platform

Fintech SBS has upgraded its open banking platform to let banks integrate the European Payments Initiative's Wero digital wallet.

4

Launched to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, the EPI's Wero has already enrolled tens of millions of users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



The cloud-native, SaaS SBP open banking platform acts as an orchestration layer between EPI central services and a bank’s core systems, ensuring compliance with the EPI roadmap across regions such as Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.



SBS says that custom-built integrations to EPI may seem straightforward at first, but face the challenge of maintaining compliance and adapting to the venture's evolving roadmap over time.



SBS eliminates this complexity allowing banks to launch Wero as a standalone service or embed it within existing digital experiences without the burden of ongoing maintenance and roadmap alignment.



The updated open banking platform also adds support for FDX and PSD3 PSR1, as well as upcoming frameworks such as FIDA and Digital Euro.



Nicolas de Genot, open banking lead product manager, SBS, says: “With Wero integration, expanded regulatory coverage, and new standards like FDX and Berlin Group V2, institutions can deliver innovative services faster, securely, and at scale, without the burden of ongoing compliance and updates.”