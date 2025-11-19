Stratiphy returns to the crowd for funding boost

UK WealthTech Stratiphy has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube at a valuation of £7 million.

0

With two days to go, private investors have so far added almost £100,000 to the fintech’s coffers. The last time the firm turned to the crowd for funding in May last year, it bagged a total of £347,000 from 302 investors at a £4.5 million valuation.



There is a minimum investment of £25 and Stratiphy is aiming to build on the growth seen since launch - including the 140% rise in AUM, 10% growth in users and 32% growth in trading accounts on the platform since August.



The beginner-friendly platform allows investors to pick a ready-made portfolio with a low, medium or high-risk rating, or the opportunity to build their own portfolio within the app.



The platform also offers everyday investors an AI-powered toolkit which includes the ability to review historical performance within a backtest, as well as automate a user’s investments.



In order to expand its customer offering further, Stratiphy recently partnered with 21Shares to be one of the first UK wealth management platforms to offer crypto ETNs to UK investors now that the FCA has lifted its ban on these assets.



However, the firm is still found wanting in terms of the range of assets available to investors compared to its more rounded competitors, such as Trading 21, Invest Engine and Kaldi.



Stratiphy says the amount raised through the crowdfunding round will enable enhancements to the app’s user experience and development of new offerings to investors including the launch of new strategy types, ETFs, more stocks and improved model portfolios.



Daniel Gold, CEO and Founder of Stratiphy, says: “ Over the past few months our assets under management have grown over 140% and we are looking to use the money from our crowdfunding to continue to expand our offering including branching out into new strategy types and providing customers with a wider range of stocks and portfolios.”