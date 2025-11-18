/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Deutsche Börse to embed SocGen-issued stablecoins

German exchange Deutsche Börse is to embed EUR and USD CoinVertible stablecoins from Societe Generale's digital asset unit SG-Forge into its infrastructure.

  0 Be the first to comment

Deutsche B&#246;rse to embed SocGen-issued stablecoins

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The initial focus of the partnership is to strengthen CoinVertible’s collateral management structure and usability as a settlement instrument for securities processes, for collateral management as well as treasury functions at Clearstream, the post-trade business of Deutsche Börse Group. The initiative will also aim to improve CoinVertible’s liquidity through a new listing on Deutsche Börse Group digital trading platforms.

Further steps will include jointly analyzing the possibility of integrating the EUR and USD CoinVertible stablecoins across the entire service portfolio of Deutsche Börse Group, enlarging use cases for connecting traditional capital markets with the crypto ecosystem.

Stephanie Eckermann, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse Group, responsible for post-trading, comments: “We believe the financial sector of the future must embrace digitization—not just in principle, but in practice. We continue to take decisive steps in embedding stablecoins in a regulated, reliable, and trusted infrastructure, enabling them to deliver their full value, and provide cutting-edge, innovative solutions for our clients.”

Sponsored [New Survey Report] Turning AI Potential into Advantage: How Financial Services Institutions are Scaling AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Deutsche Börse Societe Generale

Channels

/cryptocurrency /payments /markets

Keywords

stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Related news

/wholesale

SocGen completes repo transaction on public blockchain

/crypto

SocGen brings stablecoin to XRP Ledger

/crypto

Soc Gen strikes digital assets partnership

/crypto

SocGen lists stablecoin on BitStamp

/crypto

SocGen digital asset unit launches EUR stablecoin

/crypto

Metaco wins crypto custody gig with SocGen

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Financial Crime Outlook 2026: What are the Key Trends across KYC, AML, and Fraud Applications?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] Financial Crime Outlook 2026: What are the Key Trends across KYC, AML, and Fraud Applications?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept