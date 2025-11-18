Deutsche Börse to embed SocGen-issued stablecoins

German exchange Deutsche Börse is to embed EUR and USD CoinVertible stablecoins from Societe Generale's digital asset unit SG-Forge into its infrastructure.

The initial focus of the partnership is to strengthen CoinVertible’s collateral management structure and usability as a settlement instrument for securities processes, for collateral management as well as treasury functions at Clearstream, the post-trade business of Deutsche Börse Group. The initiative will also aim to improve CoinVertible’s liquidity through a new listing on Deutsche Börse Group digital trading platforms.



Further steps will include jointly analyzing the possibility of integrating the EUR and USD CoinVertible stablecoins across the entire service portfolio of Deutsche Börse Group, enlarging use cases for connecting traditional capital markets with the crypto ecosystem.



Stephanie Eckermann, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse Group, responsible for post-trading, comments: “We believe the financial sector of the future must embrace digitization—not just in principle, but in practice. We continue to take decisive steps in embedding stablecoins in a regulated, reliable, and trusted infrastructure, enabling them to deliver their full value, and provide cutting-edge, innovative solutions for our clients.”