OCC rolls out AWS GenAI tech

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) has rolled out Amazon Web Services generative AI technology to streamline development workflows.

The world's largest equity derivatives clearing organisation says the GenAI deployments has reduced the time spent documenting software tests by as much as 80%, saving hours of highly manual work.



The tech is also being used to streamline the process of checking and updating code and has simplified the creation of developer release notes, technical summaries and procedure documents.



Scott Mullins, MD, worldwide financial services, AWS, says: “The success of OCC's AI implementation demonstrates the transformative potential of generative AI in financial services operations, particularly for systemically important financial market utilities where reliability, accuracy and efficiency are paramount.”