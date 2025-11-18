Investing.com launches AI Chart analysis

Investing.com, a provider of financial news, tools and data to retail investors, has added an AI chart analysis feature.

The feature leverages Investing.com’s Vision AI engine to interpret charts "like a market expert" — spotting candlestick formations, support and resistance levels, breakouts, and trend shifts.



The firm boasts that the tool - built specifically for day traders and active market participants - transforms hours of manual analysis into concise, actionable trading plans.



When users click 'Analyze Chart' on any commodity, crypto, forex, indices, ETF, or stock, AI chart analysis uses Vision AI to identify formations and key levels, narrows dozens of technical metrics to those most relevant, and generates a professional-grade summary explaining exactly what’s driving the market move.



The feature supports virtually every global and local ticker symbol — from major US indices to regional stocks and commodities worldwide.



Yonatan Adest, CTO, Investing.com, says: “We’ve given AI the eyes and reasoning of a seasoned trader, so it can recognize setups like breakouts or head-and-shoulders patterns, analyze multiple indicators across timeframes, and explain its reasoning in plain language. It’s like having a Wall Street analyst sitting beside you, only faster and always available.”



The launch is Investing.com's latest AI-based offering, coming on the heels of its researcher, called WarrenAI, and ProPicks AI, its machine-learning stock strategy engine.