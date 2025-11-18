Primer launches AI companion for payments teams

London-based payments and commerce infrastructure provider Primer has launched an AI agent for payments teams.

Launched in early 2020 by a pair of former senior European staffers at PayPal-owned Braintree, Primer offers a low-code API to help online merchants consolidate their payments stack.



The new Primer Companion agent was created specifically for the complexities of global commerce, designed to understand the language, logic, and nuances of a merchant’s payment ecosystem.

The agent is built directly into the payments stack and understands context, surfaces recommendations in real time, and can act on approved changes safely, drawing on over 400 data points per transaction.



Gabriel Le Roux, CEO, Primer, says: "With Primer Companion, we’re addressing one of the biggest gaps in payments. Speaking to merchants globally, payments are one of the most critical yet under-resourced functions in any business. Often, just one or two people are responsible for managing millions - even billions - in payments, constantly scanning for risks and opportunities.



"By combining Primer’s data and expertise with generative AI, we’re giving those teams the equivalent of a hundred teammates - surfacing contextual insights and automating actions so they can focus on what truly drives growth."