easypaisa and TNG Digital adopt Ant International’s AI-as-a-Service platform

Ant International is partnering with TNG Digital, operating company of TNG eWallet, and Pakistani neobank easypaisa to deliver AI-powered customer experiences.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The AI innovation platform, Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, is designed to support the e-wallets in developing their own GenAI and agentic AI applications to enhance consumer experience, merchant services, and customer service operations.

Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit uses over 20 LLMs, and aims to help businesses in building their own AI agents in a secure and efficient manner.

Farhan Hassan, chief digital officer, easypaisa, said: “The launch of our generative AI-powered customer service agent is a key step that enables easypaisa customers to enjoy truly hyper-personalised financial experiences, from tailored product recommendations and actionable insights to timely reminders that help them manage their finances more efficiently. Beyond personalisation, the AI assistant enhances security through advanced fraud detection and improves risk management, making every in-app financial interaction safer, faster, and more intuitive. This innovation represents a significant leap in making digital financial services more accessible, trustworthy, and empowering for all Pakistanis.”

The service launched in June 2025, and has since been used to power four Ant International services: wallet gateways, merchant payments, cross-border business accounts, and inclusive finance.

Jiang-Ming Yang, chief innovation officer at Ant International, commented: "This platform opens the door for fintechs to agentic AI — empowering them to automate decisions, accelerate innovation, and deliver smarter financial solutions to their partners, all with financial-grade compliance, reliability and security. We look forward to supporting our customers as they expand the use of the Cockpit platform in their operations.”

Ant International recently added iris authentication to its smart payment glasses.