Mastercard Move taps Thunes for payouts to stablecoin wallets

Mastercard Move is to enable near-instant payouts to stablecoin wallets via Thunes’ Direct Global Network.

The alliance will allow banks and payment providers to offer payouts to stablecoin wallets alongside accounts, cards, and cash.



Now available to Mastercard's global network, Thunes’ recently launched Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets product directly addresses the rapidly growing demand from individuals and businesses worldwide to receive instant, 24/7 payouts in a stable digital currency.



Pratik Khowala, global head of transfer solutions at Mastercard, comments: “With Mastercard Move, we already enable transfers in 150 currencies to over 15 billion endpoints—including accounts, cards, and cash. Now, we’re adding stablecoin wallets to that mix. It’s all about giving end-users more choice and unlocking new possibilities for banks and payment service providers as digital currencies continue to grow.”



The new comes a day after Visa announced that it is running pilot trials of USD-backed stablecoin payouts to creators and gig workers.