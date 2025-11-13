Zilch goes for growth with over $175 million debt and equity raise

With one eye on an IPO, London-based buy now, pay later firm Zilch has raised $176.7 million in debt and equity.

0

Led by KKCG, the round includes participation from BNF Capital, and several other un-named investors. The raise also includes the expansion of last year's £100 million securitization led by Deutsche Bank.



Launched in 2020, Zilch has captured over five million registered users, matching buy now, pay latter payments with personalised rewards, benefits and discounts.



The successful raise follows a recent deal with Visa to launch a physical credit card and a pipeline of new products for agentic commerce and one-click checkouts.



The firm says its new AI-powered Intelligent Commerce platform has already become one of the business’ fastest-growing revenue streams. Zilch Pay, set to launch in H1 2026, will further enhance the customer and merchant proposition with a one click checkout experience.



CEO and co-founder of Zilch, says: “Our newly launched products are already driving outsized growth, and with the support of a world-class group of debt and equity investors, we’re well positioned for the next phase of expansion. In a market where many have found raising capital difficult, the network and strategic leadership of my co-founder, Sean O’Connor, have been instrumental in helping us achieve this outcome.”



He says the new funds will be invested to drive greater brand visibility, further product development and to explore strategic M&A opportunities.