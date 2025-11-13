/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Zilch goes for growth with over $175 million debt and equity raise

With one eye on an IPO, London-based buy now, pay later firm Zilch has raised $176.7 million in debt and equity.

  0 Be the first to comment

Zilch goes for growth with over $175 million debt and equity raise

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Led by KKCG, the round includes participation from BNF Capital, and several other un-named investors. The raise also includes the expansion of last year's £100 million securitization led by Deutsche Bank.

Launched in 2020, Zilch has captured over five million registered users, matching buy now, pay latter payments with personalised rewards, benefits and discounts.

The successful raise follows a recent deal with Visa to launch a physical credit card and a pipeline of new products for agentic commerce and one-click checkouts.

The firm says its new AI-powered Intelligent Commerce platform has already become one of the business’ fastest-growing revenue streams. Zilch Pay, set to launch in H1 2026, will further enhance the customer and merchant proposition with a one click checkout experience.

CEO and co-founder of Zilch, says: “Our newly launched products are already driving outsized growth, and with the support of a world-class group of debt and equity investors, we’re well positioned for the next phase of expansion. In a market where many have found raising capital difficult, the network and strategic leadership of my co-founder, Sean O’Connor, have been instrumental in helping us achieve this outcome.”

He says the new funds will be invested to drive greater brand visibility, further product development and to explore strategic M&A opportunities.

Sponsored [New Survey Report] Turning AI Potential into Advantage: How Financial Services Institutions are Scaling AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Zilch

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

bnpl

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Visa announces key partnerships with Klarna, Zilch to launch flexible debit cards

/payments

Zilch partners Visa for physical card

/payments

Zilch secures £100 million financing deal

/payments

Zilch plans 2025 IPO

/payments

Zilch launches 'Pay over 3 months' BNPL product

/payments

Zilch secures eBay investment

/people

Zilch set to cut ten percent of staff

/payments

Zilch maintains valuation on $50 million Series C extension

/payments

Zilch sets its sights on 125 million new customers as it launches in the US

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer ExperienceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] GenAI and Data Management: The Next-Generation Approach to Customer Experience

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept