FNZ secures second large cash injection

Wealth management platform FNZ has raised $650 million in new equity funding from its institutional shareholders, the second such cash injection that the firm has received this year.

0

The company has been rocked by large operating losses and by the placing of regulatory restrictions on its business to improve its risk management infrastructure.



FNZ last raised $500 million in April as investors moved to shore up support for the company.



The latest capital increase comes from La Caisse, Generation Investment Management, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Motive Partners, as well as clients Aberdeen Group, Aviva, FirstCape, Ninety One and Nucleus Financial Platforms.



The new cash follows the conclusion of the FCA review and the strengthening of its governance, delivery, risk management and operational framework.



Blythe Masters, chief executive officer of FNZ, says: “Over the past year we have created the conditions for FNZ’s long-term success: putting client delivery at the core of our plans, instilling operational discipline, and driving profitable growth. The opportunity ahead is huge and this capital allows us to grasp it with both hands.”

