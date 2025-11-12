BNP Paribas deploys AI to speed up ESG assessments

BNP Paribas has deployed generative AI to alleviate the time spent by staff in filing ESG assessment reports.

The ESG Assessment is the tool for BNP relationship managers to assess the ESG performance and risks face by clients.



The process typically takes hours for a relationship manager to complete. The ESG Assemment can contain up to 80 questions covering client risks in governance and business ethics, climate pollution and biodiversity, and human rights.



As part of an effort to speed up the process, the bank debveloped an internal model using Chat GPT and Microsoft Azure to san and index documents secured from clients. The AI then displays suggested answers for the questionnaire from the documents uploaded, and comments referencing the relevant sections of the document, that users can consult by clicking in the related links.



"The AI Assistant has been used by 600 users since the go live, helping them to complete almost 1600 ESG Assessments," says Enam Ehe, head of ESG data and systems. "The AI Assistant is used to complete around 35% of all ESG Assessments, and this rate is increasing gradually. We track the AI relevancy through quantitative and qualitative monitoring. And we also monitor the cost of running the LLM model in Azure, which is very limited in this use case. Overall, user adoption is good for this tool and user feedbacks are mainly positive."