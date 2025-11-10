/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Paystand acquires stablecoin network Bitwage

Blockchain-enabled B2B payments company Paystand has acquired cross-border stablecoin payments network Bitwage

The deal positions Paystand to deliver enterprise grade stablecoin settlement and FX across its network, which has processed more than $20 billion in payment volume for 1,000+ enterprises and more than one million businesses worldwide.

This acquisition lands as stablecoin companies become mainstream financial plumbing amid emerging regulatory clarity on the acceptance of the digital currency. Together, these shifts have pushed stablecoins past $300 billion in market cap, with policymakers projecting trillion dollar scale later this decade.

"Stablecoins just crossed from crypto curiosity to regulated money movement," sayd Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. "What's been missing is an enterprise scale network to apply them to real economy use cases — supplier payments, trade, logistics, energy, and manufacturing. Paystand + Bitwage connects stablecoin rails to the $100 trillion B2B economy with the automation CFOs require — faster settlement, lower costs, and programmable treasury — without adding bank fees or complexity."

Founded in 2013, Bitwage serves over 90,000 recipients and 4,500 businesses in nearly 200 countries. For stablecoins, the firm supplies an API-first payout engine supporting USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, and local currencies

Paystand says that integration with BitWage will commence immediately for select enterprise customers, with broader rollout staged by corridor and currency. The company will enable fiat interoperability and provide treasury controls to match corporate risk policies, says Almond.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

