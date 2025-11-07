Monzo beats Chase, Nationwide, and Starling in UK customer satisfaction - YouGov

Monzo leads in customer satisfaction rankings for UK banking consumers according to a 2025 survey by data analytics firm YouGov.

The survey took place from September 2024 to August 2025, forming scores based on responses to the question: “Of which of the following bank would you say that you are a satisfied or dissatisfied customer?”

Monzo topped the charts, with a net satisfaction score of 71.7, followed closely by Chase (69.5), Nationwide (68.5), Starling (68), and Atom (66.5).

Compared to 2024 findings, Newcastle Building Society is the most improved provider, with its score rising +7 from 47.8 to 54.7. Satisfaction also increased for Cahoot with a +6 rise, Lloyds Bank (+4.7), Barclays (+4.6), and Post Office (+4.2).

The report also asked UK consumers if they were considering opening a new bank account in the next six months, of which 21% responded positively. Of those looking to open new bank accounts, 60% are men and 33% are of a higher income bracket.

When questioned on which bank they are considering for their new account, 39.4% participants leaned towards Nationwide. Other than Nationwide, new account openers are considering Barclays (32.3%), HSBC UK (28.6%), Lloyds Bank (28.5%), and Santander (27.6%).

The report found that 35% of neobank customers have higher incomes.

Richard Henderson, associate director, financial services research, YouGov, commented: “Our data shows that neo and digital banks are dominating the satisfaction top ten, while traditional banks do well in the consideration table. Even though neo or digital bank disruptors have captured attention, they’re not yet the first choice for most consumers. This trend is evident across multiple markets and is likely influenced by factors such as strong brand heritage, perceived security, and, particularly in the case of some traditional banks, their extensive branch networks.”