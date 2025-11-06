Zest AI scores customer-led financing round

AI-based loan underwriting platform Zest AI has completed an oversubscribed, customer-led financing round.

The investment was led by five of the company’s key customers - SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, ORNL Federal Credit Union, Truliant Federal Credit Union, and Citi.



While not disclosing the size of the deal, the company says the financing represents a significant valuation increase from its previous $200 million round in 2024.



The firm's technology is used by nearly 300 lenders to drive more sophisticated and accurate scoring methods. Unlike other credit scoring methods, Zest AI analyzes thousands of data variables — far surpassing traditional credit models that rely on 15-20 variables.



With over 50 patents, Zest AI has developed and deployed over 650 active proprietary AI consumer credit models that help lenders make smarter lending decisions.



Customers who have invested in the firm are impressed by the results.



“Our instant approval rate has more than doubled. Institutionalizing Zest AI’s technology across our lending operations has been game-changing for our member experience and our business results,” says Bill Cheney, CEO at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. “When we signed on a year ago, we had an ambitious vision, and the results have exceeded our expectations. This is a partnership that’s delivering real value today and will continue to drive innovation for our members well into the future.”



“Having our customers become investors is the ultimate validation of our technology and vision,” says Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. “This round reflects both financial and operational confidence from institutions that use our AI solutions every day to transform their businesses."