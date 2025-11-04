Pine Labs eyes $400m target for upcoming IPO

Indian payments company Pine Labs is reportedly seeking to raise more than $430m from its upcoming IPO in Mumbai.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pine Labs is also seeking a valuation of $2.86bn from the listing which is scheduled to take place between November 7 and 11 with anchor investors able to bid a day earlier.
Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard and PayPal, has scaled down its expectations from previous months.
The share sale size is around 44% less than the original filing - from 148 million to 82.3 million. Meanwhile, the $2.86bn valuation is a 40% drop from its 2022 figure of more than $5 billion.
November is set to be a busy time for India's capital markets with IPOs also planned for the likes of Lenskart, Groww, PhysicsWallah, Meesho, Boat, Shadowfax and Wakefi.