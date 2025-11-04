Pine Labs eyes $400m target for upcoming IPO

Indian payments company Pine Labs is reportedly seeking to raise more than $430m from its upcoming IPO in Mumbai.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Pine Labs is also seeking a valuation of $2.86bn from the listing which is scheduled to take place between November 7 and 11 with anchor investors able to bid a day earlier.

Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard and PayPal, has scaled down its expectations from previous months.

The share sale size is around 44% less than the original filing - from 148 million to 82.3 million. Meanwhile, the $2.86bn valuation is a 40% drop from its 2022 figure of more than $5 billion.

November is set to be a busy time for India's capital markets with IPOs also planned for the likes of Lenskart, Groww, PhysicsWallah, Meesho, Boat, Shadowfax and Wakefi.