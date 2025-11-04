Banco Santander launches platform to help businesses go global

Banco Santander has launched an international growth platform to provide support to businesses entering new export markets.

The digital first, human-led platform, Navigator Global, connects users to verified providers, local experts and real-time insights.



Santander has already offered a similar platform for UK customers between 2021 and 2025 which supported over 2,500 businesses. The platform has now been completely renewed and will be available in over 40 markets.



Fully-owned by Santander, Navigator Global, has been developed by combining the bank’s international trade and banking expertise with data technology and Japanese growth marketing platform dentsu.



Businesses can select their desired market, and receive a tailored action plan, with self-directed modules that help the user prepare for exporting in that region. At each point, relevant prompts, and nudges will help guide the user journey.



John Carroll, CEO of Navigator Global, says: "We know businesses don’t need just information; they need clarity and confidence about where to go next, who to trust and how to take the next step. That’s exactly what Navigator Global aims to deliver."



Available first in the UK and launching in the US later this week,the platform will be rolled out to all Santander markets by the end of 2026.