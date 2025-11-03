/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

Worldline to explore stablecoin payments with Fipto

French payments processor Worldline has entered a strategic collaboration with local fintech Fipto to integrate stablecoins into European payment rails.

Through the partnership, Worldline and Fipto aim to demonstrate how digital assets and traditional payment rails can coexist - enabling merchants, banks, and financial institutions to choose the payment method that best serves their needs.

Thibault Pele, head of digital currencies at Worldline, comments: “Our ambition is to advance the next generation of payment solutions, where virtual and traditional digital money coexist seamlessly. Collaboration allows us to accelerate our capabilities and reach in promoting stablecoin-based solutions, and to turn this innovation into tangible opportunities for our clients from merchants to banks.”

Stablecoins are transforming the payments landscape, enabling faster, borderless, and programmable transactions. Wordline's ambition is to be in the front-line for the development of a sovereign European counter-weight to USD-based stablecoin dominance

Fipto holds multiple licences and regulatory approvals, including a Payment Institution licence with the ACPR in France, a DASP registration with the AMF in France and a VASP registration with the CSSF in Luxembourg.

Patrick Mollard, co-founder and CEO at Fipto, says: "By partnering with Worldline, we're advancing practical use cases that demonstrate how stablecoins can improve payment efficiency and resilience. Combined with Worldline’s reach across the payment value chain, this partnership creates the right conditions to accelerate the adoption of new digital payment rails in Europe."

