Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bowman to axe 30% of the Fed's bank-supervision staff

US Federal Reserve chair Michelle Bowman will cut 30% of staff in the bank-supervision unit, according to an email sent to staff on Thursday.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bowman to axe 30% of the Fed&#39;s bank-supervision staff

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bowman, the US Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, will make reductions through attrition, retirements, and voluntary separation incentives in a plan to reorganise the agency’s supervision and regulatory units, reports Reuters.

Earlier this year the Federal Reserve announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce in alignment with President Donald Trump’s plans to streamline the federal government.

In 2024, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell stated he would not step down under Trump amid the president’s criticisms of the agency. Powell was appointed by Trump in 2017 and his term will run until 2026.

Sponsored [New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Federal Reserve Board

Channels

/regulation & compliance /people

Keywords

human resources

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

Fed Governor touts 'skinny' masters accounts to promote payments innovation

/security

Fed working group suggests scams information sharing network

/payments

Fed governor Waller cool on interlinking fast payment systems

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] How the Financial Industry is Smarter with AI, but Safer with IdentityFinextra Promoted[Webinar] How the Financial Industry is Smarter with AI, but Safer with Identity

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept