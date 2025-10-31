Bowman to axe 30% of the Fed's bank-supervision staff

US Federal Reserve chair Michelle Bowman will cut 30% of staff in the bank-supervision unit, according to an email sent to staff on Thursday.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bowman, the US Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, will make reductions through attrition, retirements, and voluntary separation incentives in a plan to reorganise the agency’s supervision and regulatory units, reports Reuters.

Earlier this year the Federal Reserve announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce in alignment with President Donald Trump’s plans to streamline the federal government.

In 2024, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell stated he would not step down under Trump amid the president’s criticisms of the agency. Powell was appointed by Trump in 2017 and his term will run until 2026.