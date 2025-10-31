Lloyds expands partnership with MyPocketSkill to boost financial literacy

Lloyds Bank is scaling up its partnership with financial education platform MyPocketSkill to encourage positive money habits in 13-25 year-olds.

The partnership launched in January 2025 when MyPocketSkill was made available for students in UCL, UWL, Cardiff University, and Swansea University.

During the first phase of the partnership, over 2,000 students signed up to the platform to access paid work opportunities. Lloyds student customers on MyPocketSkill had three times as much money in their accounts than before signing up, and were 40% more likely to open a savings account.

Matthew Harker, co-founder and co-CEO of MyPocketSkill, said: “At a time when students are feeling the financial pressure more than ever, the data from the first phase of our partnership with Lloyds clearly showed that practical experiences with money help develop positive financial habits.”

The next phase of the partnership will expand access to more student account holders, including a refer-a-friend feature, and offer exclusive access to Lloyds student account holders to opportunities on the platform.

Zara Ransley, co-CEO and co- founder of MyPocketSkill said that the partnership will “enable us to reach more of the 13 million Gen Zs who are crying out for both earning opportunities and real-world financial education.”