Mastercard closes in on $2bn deal to buy crypto firm Zerohash - report

Mastercard is in late-stage talks to buy crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform Zerohash for up to $2 billion, according to Fortune.

Citing five sources, Fortune says the two firm are discussing a deal worth between $1.5 and $2 billion. Both have declined to comment.



While a final agreement may not be reached, if it is it would signal another major push into crypto and, specifically, stablecoins for Mastercard.



Earlier this month, Fortune reported that the card giant was battling it out with Coinbase for another stablecoin infrastructure platform, BVNK.



However, Coinbase seems to have won that race and is now in exclusivity with BVNK.



Zerohash recently closed a $104 million funding round that included investment from Morgan Stanley.



As part of this, the Wall Street giant enlisted Zerohash to help it with liquidity, custody and settlement for a new crypto trading offering for retail customers on the on E*Trade platform.