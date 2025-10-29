/cryptocurrency

Crypto staking firm preps LSE listing

In a sector-first, Isle of Man-based crypto staking firm KR1 is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The company is bidding to move its listing from the small cap Aquis Exchange to the main LSE market next month, according to the Financial Times.

While the LSE is home to some digital asset treasury firms, KR1 would be the "first authentic digital asset company going on LSE that's not just pure play financial engineering," co-founder Keld van Schreven tells the FT.

The firm has hired an auditor and expanded its board to meet the more stringent rules it will face on the LSE.

KR1 has a market value of about £56 million and has made more than 100 investments in early-stage digital asset tokens in addition to its staking efforts.

Van Schreven says the move to the LSE comes as the FCA becomes more receptive to crypto firms: "They've hired a lot of people internally...they've put a lot more resources into this asset class," he tells the FT.
 

