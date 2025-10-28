Anthropic beefs up Claude for Financial Services

Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Amazon and Google, has expanded Claude for Financial Services with an Excel ad-in and more connectors to real-time market data and portfolio analytics, including from LSEG.

Launched over the summer, Claude for Financial Services gives analysts access to the latest Claude 4 models, as well as Claude Code and Claude for Enterprise with expanded usage limits, and implementation support.



The technology promises to unify users' financial data — from market feeds to internal data stored in platforms like Databricks and Snowflake — into a single interface so that Claude can be used to analyse it.



Now it has added more sources of live information, including Aiera, Chronograph, Moody’s, Egnyte and MT Newswires. London Stock Exchange operator LSEG connects Claude to live market data, including fixed income pricing, equities, foreign exchange rates, macroeconomic indicators, and analysts’ estimates of other important financial metrics.



Ron Lefferts, co-head, data and analytics, LSEG, says: “With Claude for Financial Services, our customers can now access LSEG’s unmatched financial data and insights to power and scale agentic AI directly within their workflows.”



Meanwhile, Claude for Excel has been launched in beta as a research preview, allowing users to work directly with Claude in a sidebar in Microsoft Excel, where the AI can read, analyse, modify, and create new workbooks.



This means that Claude can discuss how a spreadsheet works, modify it while preserving its structure and formula dependencies, debug and fix cell formulas, populate templates with new data and assumptions, or build new spreadsheets entirely from scratch, says Anthropic.



The platform has added new agent skills, including comparable company analysis, discounted cash flow models, due diligence data packs, company teasers and profiles, earnings analyses, and initiating coverage reports.



