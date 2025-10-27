IBM launches digital asset platform

IBM has launched a platform for financial institutions, governments, and corporations to securely manage and scale their digital asset operations.

1 Like 1

Called Digital Asset Haven, the platform promises a single space for banks and governments to manage their digital asset lifecycle - from custody to transactions to settlement - that helps them meet compliance obligations while being integration-ready.



Big Blue worked with digital wallet infrastructure provider Dfns on the offering, integrating its full-stack infrastructure and security with Dfns digital asset custody and management capabilities.



Digital Asset Haven enables transaction lifecycle management, supporting the blockchain transaction process, from automation and routing to monitoring and settlement, across more than 40 connected public and private blockchains.



It also offers governance and entitlement management via a unified framework for wallet access, policy enforcement, and transaction approvals. Meanwhile, users get access to pre-integrated services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation, and more.



“With IBM Digital Asset Haven, our clients have the opportunity to enter and expand into the digital asset space backed by IBM’s level of security and reliability,” says Tom McPherson, GM, IBM Z and LinuxONE. “This new, unified platform delivers the resilience and data governance they have been asking for, empowering governments and enterprises to build the next generation of financial services.”