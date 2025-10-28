/retail banking

Klarna launches membership programme

As it continues its evolution from BNPL provider to full-scale bank, Klarna has launched a global membership programme, offering benefits like cashback, travel perks, and lifestyle rewards.

The programme has two tiers: premium, which costs €17.99 a month for a total monthly value of more than €2000 in benefits per year, and Max, which costs €44.99 a month for a total monthly value of more than €5,000 in perks.

Members get things like airport lounge access, travel insurance, ClassPass membership, and subscriptions to publications like Vogue, GQ, Headspace, The New York Times, and The Times and The Sunday Times.

Members can also convert their Klarna earned cashback directly to travel and hospitality partners, including airlines such Air France-KLM, British Airways, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines and hotel groups like Accor, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Radisson, Global Hotel Alliance, and Wyndham.

David Sandström, chief marketing officer, Klarna, says: “For decades, exclusive perks such as airport lounge access, concierge-style subscriptions, and premium travel insurance were only available to elite credit card holders. Klarna is changing that. Through Klarna memberships, consumers can enjoy travel, lifestyle, and digital experiences in one seamless plan, without the burden of credit-based rewards or hidden costs.”

