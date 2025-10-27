Modern Treasury buys stablecoin platform Beam

Payments orchestration platform Modern Treasury is expanding into stablecoins through the acquisition of Beam. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beam is a stablecoin and fiat payment platform for customers like Sling Money. For companies building payments into products, the combined platform will support real-time payments via stablecoins, Push-to-Card, and traditional rails like RTP, FedNow, ACH and wires via a single API.



By handling the heavy lifting of KYC and KYB as well as AML across fiat and blockchains, Modern Treasury says it will allow companies to launch payment products faster — replacing six months or more of bank onboarding and compliance work with just a few API calls.



Beam founder Dan Mottice — who previously led Visa’s crypto settlement products and Visa Direct Payouts and is joining Modern Treasury as Head of Beam - says: "Beam’s stablecoin and fiat orchestration capabilities will be woven directly into Modern Treasury’s platform to unlock instant pay-ins and payouts, FX efficiency, and next-generation liquidity management, all within a trusted enterprise-grade system."



Dimitri Dadiomov, president, Modern Treasury, adds: "Today, companies are forced to stitch together multiple providers for ACH, stablecoins, and real-time payments — an expensive and challenging process. With Beam, Modern Treasury becomes the first payments platform for faster, more reliable, and lower-cost money movement across major rails, including fiat on and off ramp, cross-border, and remittance flows powered by stablecoins."