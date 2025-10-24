Juspay integrates Mastercard’s Click to Pay in Brazil

Brazil-based payments platform Juspay has become the first Latin American provider to integrate Mastercard’s Click to Pay.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Click to Pay enables one-click online card payments for online shoppers, and cuts down authentication time by linking cards back to Mastercard accounts without requiring entering card details or passwords more than once.

129 million users in Brazil will gain access to the service. Juspay hopes for the move to reduce cart abandonment, which is over 80% in the Brazilian ecommerce market.

Shakthidhar Bhaskar, director of LATAM expansion at Juspay, said: "This launch with Mastercard marks a major milestone in our efforts to shape the future of payments to Brazil.

“The collaboration simplifies payments for merchants and gives consumers a faster, safer, and more consistent checkout experience, in line with Brazil’s rapid adoption of digital payments."

Juspay partnered with HSBC earlier this month to launch a full-stack digital acquiring platform for global merchants.