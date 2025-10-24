/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Juspay integrates Mastercard’s Click to Pay in Brazil

Brazil-based payments platform Juspay has become the first Latin American provider to integrate Mastercard’s Click to Pay.

  0 Be the first to comment

Juspay integrates Mastercard’s Click to Pay in Brazil

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Click to Pay enables one-click online card payments for online shoppers, and cuts down authentication time by linking cards back to Mastercard accounts without requiring entering card details or passwords more than once.

129 million users in Brazil will gain access to the service. Juspay hopes for the move to reduce cart abandonment, which is over 80% in the Brazilian ecommerce market.

Shakthidhar Bhaskar, director of LATAM expansion at Juspay, said: "This launch with Mastercard marks a major milestone in our efforts to shape the future of payments to Brazil.

“The collaboration simplifies payments for merchants and gives consumers a faster, safer, and more consistent checkout experience, in line with Brazil’s rapid adoption of digital payments."

Juspay partnered with HSBC earlier this month to launch a full-stack digital acquiring platform for global merchants.

Sponsored [Webinar] How Smart FIs are achieving their AI Transformation Targets
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Mastercard Juspay

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

authentication cards e-commerce

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

HSBC and Juspay team on full-stack acquiring platform

/payments

Juspay raises $60 million

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[New Impact Study] AI’s Promise-Delivery Gap: Bridging the Chasm with Process OrchestrationFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] AI’s Promise-Delivery Gap: Bridging the Chasm with Process Orchestration

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept