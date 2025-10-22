FCA sues crypto exchange HTX

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has filed a lawsuit against HTX, a cryptocurrency exchange linked to Justin Sun, a billionaire who has invested millions of dollars in the Trump family's crypto ventures.

The FCA has filed a civil suit in London's High Court against HTX for "unlawfully promoting cryptoasset services to UK consumers in breach of the UK's financial promotions regime".



According to the FCA's website, HTX in not authorised to operate in the UK.



Chinese-born Sun, a "global advisor" to HTX, has spent $75 million on tokens issued by the Trump family's World Liberty Financial.



He acquired the tokens shortly before a US suit against him and three of his companies for "wash trading" was paused earlier this year, according to the Financial Times.

