/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Agentic AI platform selected for FCA sandbox

Ani Tech, a UK-based agentic AI platform focused on financial advice, has been chosen to participate in the inaugural AI sandbox initiative of the UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

  0 Be the first to comment

Agentic AI platform selected for FCA sandbox

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The Supercharged Sandbox was launched in June in partnerhsip with US tech firm Nvidia. it is desgined to enable firms to expreriment with the use of AI for the financial services market.

Ani Tech will use the three-month programme to stress-test its multi-agent orchestration system for broader market deployment. 

"We're testing how our orchestration layer handles increasingly complex planning scenarios whilst maintaining regulatory compliance at scale," said Ani Tech founder Samantha McBride. "This moves us from pioneering deployments to production-ready infrastructure that can serve the entire UK advice market."

 

Sponsored [Report] The Future of Cross Border Payments 2026: Strategies for Success – A Sibos Special Edition
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) NVIDIA Corporation Ani Tech

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /retail banking /devops /financial inclusion

Keywords

chatbot personal finance reporting/compliance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

FCA launches open finance accelerator

/crypto

FCA lifts retail ban on crypto ETNs

/ai

FCA sets up 'Supercharged Sandbox' for AI experimentation

/ai

FCA to provide live AI testing service for financial firms

/regulation

Tech central to FCA five-year strategy

/ai

FCA seeks regulatory clarity over lacklustre AI adoption by UK banks

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market ForecastsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market Forecasts

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept