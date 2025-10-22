Agentic AI platform selected for FCA sandbox

Ani Tech, a UK-based agentic AI platform focused on financial advice, has been chosen to participate in the inaugural AI sandbox initiative of the UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Supercharged Sandbox was launched in June in partnerhsip with US tech firm Nvidia. it is desgined to enable firms to expreriment with the use of AI for the financial services market.

Ani Tech will use the three-month programme to stress-test its multi-agent orchestration system for broader market deployment.

"We're testing how our orchestration layer handles increasingly complex planning scenarios whilst maintaining regulatory compliance at scale," said Ani Tech founder Samantha McBride. "This moves us from pioneering deployments to production-ready infrastructure that can serve the entire UK advice market."