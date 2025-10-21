OpenAI hires Wall Street bankers to train AI in financial models

OpenAI has hired more than 100 former investment bankers to help train its AI to build financial models, according to Bloomberg.

The firm behind ChatGPT has been recruiting ex-bankers at the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for its Mercury project, says Bloomberg, citing documents.



The bankers are paid $150 an hour to write prompts and build financial models for things like restructurings and initial public offerings.



To get the gig, they face an interview with an AI chatbot, followed by a test on financial statements, and a modeling test.



Once recruited as contractors, participants must create models in Excel and follow industry norms for formatting.



OpenAI is one of many firms looking to help Wall Street reduce the heavy manual workload required of investment banking analysts who build models for deals.