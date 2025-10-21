Coinbase buys crypto investment platform Echo

Coinbase has acquired crypto investment platform Echo for around $375 million in cash and stock.

0

Echo's onchain platform helps founders raise funds directly from their community, either through a private sale or by self-hosting a public token sale using Sonar.



Coinbase says that integrating Echo’s tools will help it to enable more direct community participation, joining projects with capital, entirely onchain. Since launch it has helped projects raise over $200 million across around 300 completed deals.



"While we’ll start with crypto token sales via Sonar, we plan to expand support to tokenized securities and real-world assets over time, leveraging Echo’s infrastructure," says a blog on the acquisition.



Coinbase also says that Echo complements the recent acquisition of Liquifi, which streamlines token creation and cap table management for early-stage teams.



"While Liquifi strengthened our ability to support builders at the start of their journey, Echo extends that support into fundraising."