/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Coinbase buys crypto investment platform Echo

Coinbase has acquired crypto investment platform Echo for around $375 million in cash and stock.

  0 Be the first to comment

Coinbase buys crypto investment platform Echo

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Echo's onchain platform helps founders raise funds directly from their community, either through a private sale or by self-hosting a public token sale using Sonar.

Coinbase says that integrating Echo’s tools will help it to enable more direct community participation, joining projects with capital, entirely onchain. Since launch it has helped projects raise over $200 million across around 300 completed deals.

"While we’ll start with crypto token sales via Sonar, we plan to expand support to tokenized securities and real-world assets over time, leveraging Echo’s infrastructure," says a blog on the acquisition.

Coinbase also says that Echo complements the recent acquisition of Liquifi, which streamlines token creation and cap table management for early-stage teams.

"While Liquifi strengthened our ability to support builders at the start of their journey, Echo extends that support into fundraising."

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Consumer Lending's Future: When Embedded Finance meets Smarter Decisioning
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Coinbase

Channels

/cryptocurrency /markets

Keywords

blockchain mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] From Data Deluge to AI Advantage: Prioritising Resilience, Security, and Exceptional CXFinextra Promoted[Webinar] From Data Deluge to AI Advantage: Prioritising Resilience, Security, and Exceptional CX

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept