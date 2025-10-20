/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Emirates NBD launches digital skills incubator

Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD has released details of the fifth edition of its National Digital Talent Incubator programme.

Since launching two years ago, the initiative has worked with 17 startups which will now extend to 21 following the latest cohort, which includes Smooth Pay, a payments platform that includes lifestyle benefits.

The UAE's fintech market is currently worth around $47bn and is projected to be worth more than $81bn by 2030. 

The latest launch coincides with Emirates NBD's recent acquisition of a majority stake in India's RBL Bank for just over $3bn. 

Emirates NBD

innovation mergers and acquisitions

