SS&C completes $1bn acquisition of Calastone

Investor services technology provider SS&C Technologies has finalised its purchase of funds processing network Calastone, concluding one of the largest deals between investment management technology firms in recent years.

The acqusition was announced in July with a purchase price of $1.03bn, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction was financed through a combination of debt and cash.

Following the completion of the deal, Calastone's 250 employees will now join SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, reporting to general manager Nick Wright. 

Calastone CEO Julian Hammerson described the move as "an exciting new chapter" for Calastone.  “Joining SS&C gives our clients and employees access to greater scale, investment, and opportunity. We’re proud of what we’ve built and look forward to contributing to SS&C’s continued growth and global success."

 

