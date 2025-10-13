/retail banking

Brazil's PicPay eyes US IPO

Brazilian fintech PicPay is looking to raise up to $500 million in a US initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.

The firm is working with Citigroup, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of America on a listing that could happen later this year, says Bloomberg, citing sources.

PicPay first filed for a US IPO in 2021, targeting an $8 billion valuation, but the firm withdrew its plan amid volatile market conditions.

Founded in 2012, PicPay offers users payments, investments, and shopping services to millions of users.

