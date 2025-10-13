Microsoft and LSEG renew AI data partnership

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Microsoft have announced the next stage of a multi-year partnership that will see the latter's AI technology applied to the exchange group's financial data.

More specifically, the alliance will see agentic AI built in Microsoft Copilot Studio and deployed in Microsft 365 Copilot, enabled with LSEG data.

According to the two firms, this partnership will "enhance decision-making and productivity and lower barriers to innovatuion".

“LSEG’s partnership with Microsoft is transforming access to data for financial professionals with cutting edge, AI-driven innovation at scale," said David Schwimmer, group chief executive at LSEG. "LSEG customers can build, deploy and scale agentic AI directly into their workflows with secure, seamless connectivity through MCP.”

Microsoft bought a stake in LSEG in 2022. One year later, in August 2023, the two companies announced plans to jointly develop generative AI models to be applied to financial data.