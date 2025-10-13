Exclusive: RLAM doubles down on data clarity with Aiviq’s TermsCloud

In an industry where legacy systems often linger far beyond their shelf life, Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is charting a different course, one that prioritises precision, agility, and strategic clarity.

The UK-based asset manager has struck a deal with Aiviq, the cloud-native SaaS provider known for its data management in the investment management space, by adopting the TermsCloud Agreement Management Module.

This move marks a significant evolution in RLAM’s digital transformation journey, which began in 2021 with the implementation of Aiviq’s AUM and flow data solution.

For years, asset managers have struggled to decipher a client’s worth with confidence. Revenue data is often fragmented, buried in spreadsheets, or distorted by outdated systems that can’t account for the nuances of modern fee structures, trailer fees, rebates, preferential terms, and bespoke agreements.

By integrating seamlessly with RLAM’s existing Aiviq infrastructure, the new module delivers near real-time, high-precision client net revenue KPIs. These reveal profitability at a granular level, enabling smarter decisions across sales, marketing, client service, and finance.

The technology behind this transformation is built on Snowflake’s cloud data platform, allowing Aiviq’s solution to offer scalability, speed, and security to asset managers attempting to navigate today’s volatile markets and regulatory pressures.

For RLAM, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams will gain sharper forecasting tools, allow marketing to target campaigns with surgical precision, client service teams to tier and segment, and leadership gains a unified view of revenue performance that supports long-term strategic planning.

For Aiviq, the partnership is a validation of its mission to bring clarity to one of the most complex data challenges in asset management.

Ed Venner, chief client officer, RLAM, says: “Following our successful three-year transformation programme working with Aiviq, we are extremely happy to expand our usage to include the TermsCloud module. Going forward, business users and data consumers across the company will have access to high precision client revenue KPIs available on a near real-time basis.”

Greg Glass, executive director, Aiviq, adds: “TermsCloud helps managers better manage one of the most unloved but important datasets in the enterprise. It’s not just about compliance or reporting - it’s about unlocking value from data that’s been hiding in plain sight.”