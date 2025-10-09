Google signs FS firms to new Gemini Enterprise agentic platform

Commerzbank, Macquarie Bank and insurance player Signal Iduna are among the first firms to use Google Cloud's new Gemini Enterprise agentic platform.

Gemini Enterprise sees Google go head-to-head with Microsoft's 365 Copilot offering, bringing the full power of Google’s AI to clients' employees for a monthly fee of $30 per person.



Through a no-code workbench, any user — from marketing to finance, and any other team — can analyse information and orchestrate agents to automate processes. The platform includes a taskforce of pre-built Google agents for specialised jobs like deep research and data insights, while users can augment this with custom agents.



Australia's Macquarie Bank is using Gemini Enterprise to build custom personal agents for individual productivity, helping employees summarise documents, conduct research, and draft content.



A separate group of enterprise agents are designed to tackle more complex business challenges, which over time could include system design documentation, document analysis, discovery, and code generation, says the bank.



Commerzbank has used the customer engagement suite to build Bene, its own specialised chatbot. It is now leveraging Gemini to enhance the experience, enabling it to handle over two million chats and successfully resolve 70% of all inquiries.



Signal Iduna is rolling out Gemini Enterprise to more than 10,000 employees, noting that the platform can be integrated into internal systems like CRM, HR, or marketing tools, giving employees access to the data they need to build tailored AI solutions for their daily challenges.



Says Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud: "We’re bringing the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow."