Atom opens Newcastle HQ

Atom Bank has officially opened its new headquarters in Newcastle with the promise of adding 30 employees to its 600-strong workforce.
The challenger banks has made the move from Durham to the new office, a multi-million-pound investment that will support its unique four-day working week model.
Atom is actively recruiting for almost 30 new roles across a variety of departments, with jobs ranging from technical positions in engineering and data to customer support.
The new HQ is based at the Pattern Shop, a Grade II listed building in Tyneside where Robert Stephenson built steam locomotives in the 1800s for export around the world.
Mark Mullen, CEO, Atom, says: "Our move to the Pattern Shop isn't just a change of address; it's a bold statement about our future and our belief in the North East. We're investing in a space that celebrates our region's industrial past while providing a modern, flexible, and inspiring home for our people.
"This new chapter will help us attract top talent and continue to challenge the status quo, proving that a truly innovative and profitable business can thrive right here in the North East."