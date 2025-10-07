India to add biometric authentication for UPI payments

Indians will be able to authenticate payments made through the country's Unified Payments Interface via facial recognition or fingerprints, according to Reuters.
Editorial
Rolling out on Wednesday, the feature will tap biometric data stored under the government-run Aadhar identity system, says Reuters, citing sources.
The Reserve Bank of India recently issued guidelines that allow alternatives to the current PIN authentication method.
Operated by the National Payments Corporation of India, UPI has proven hugely popular since launching in 2016, handling hundreds of millions of transactions every day.