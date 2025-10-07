OpenAI acquires AI-powered personal investing app

OpenAI has acquired AI-powered personal finance app Roi in a deal that secures the services of the latter's CEO Sujith Vishwajith.

According to TechCrunch, CEO and co-founder Sujith Vishwajith is the only one of Roi's four-person team to make the move to OpenAI as part of the acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed.



Roi, which was founded in 2022 and has raised $3.6 million in funding, will wind down by the middle of August.



Roi uses AI to offer its users a "personalized financial experience," helping them track and manage their financial footprint as well as providing insight.



Neither OpenAI nor Roi have provided any details on how the technology could transfer or what Vishwajith's role will be.



On X, he says: "This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI."