NatWest invests in JS Group to deliver student financial support

JS Group currently disperses funds such as bursaries, scholarships and other financial support to students.

NatWest's strategic investment will support JS Group in reshaping how financial support is provided in the higher education sector. The aim is to improve social inclusion so that students from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds can access financing and succeed at university.

In addition to this, the investment will allow Aspire to be active in other sectors including charities, local and central government - areas where financial support is critical to social mobility. NatWest and JS Group previously collaboated in 2022 when the bank's payment solution Payit was integrated with the Aspire platform to get bursary and hardship funds to students in minutes rather than days.

Faster payments allowed funds to be directed into bank accounts for students across the UK. Broadening this partnership with JS Group, NatWest is looking to empower key sectors of the economy with these services.

Barrie Davison, national sector head at NatWest, said: "Building on the well-established partnership between Payit by NatWest and JS Group, this investment enables us to work towards a shared goal of accelerating the adoption of open banking technology. We are excited to support JS Group in their mission to simplify and improve the way universities and other funders manage and distribute financial support while being at the forefront of the payments industry. This investment aligns with our goal of fostering innovation and providing financial solutions while supporting the higher education sector. It is a key opportunity to advance payment innovations and shape the future of the payments landscape while improving customer experience."

Peter Gray, chairman and CEO at JS Group, adds: "We are thrilled to welcome NatWest as an investor in JS Group to drive our mission of transforming the delivery and impact of financial support. Aspire gives funders greater optionality over the delivery of financial support and gives beneficiaries agency over how they receive funds. This investment will enable us to further develop our platform and expand our reach, ensuring that more universities, more sectors and more beneficiaries can take advantage of our efficient and secure payment services. We look forward to working closely with NatWest as we continue innovating. Their expertise will be invaluable as we seek to scale our platform and accelerate our venture into new sectors."