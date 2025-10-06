/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Cybersecurity concerns on the rise for consumers

A majority of consumers believe it is harder to secure their information on digital platforms than their physical homes, according to recently published research.

  0 Be the first to comment

Cybersecurity concerns on the rise for consumers

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

However, the stigma around falling victim to online scams means that the majority of consumers feel too ashamed to report any cases.

The report from Mastercard found that three-quarters (76%) of consumers are more concerned about cybersecurity than they were two years ago. 

A similar number (70%) believe “it is harder to secure my information on digital platforms than it is to secure my physical home."

The concern is across the globe with Singapore (89%), Brazil (86%) and India (81%) all above the average while the US (78%) and the UK (74%) were in line with the global standard. 

The report also argues that cybersecurity has become a "dinnertime conversation" with almost half (44%) of respondents stating that they think about it more than job security.

While there were few regional differences, the report does show that younger consumers are more likely to fall victim to online fraud. Although 80% of consumers have received a scam attempt in the last year, the engagement tends to decrease with age - gen Z (43%), millennials (39%), gen X (22%) and Boomers (14%). 

Shopping and retail fraud is most common form of fraud (39%), followed by investment and crypto scams (35%), identity theft (33%) and romance scams (29%).

Yet despite these statistics, attempts to address the cybersecurity concerns are hampered by the stigma involved. More than half (56%) of respondents say they would feel ashamed if they fell victim to an online scam. 

In addition, 49% of respondents said they would feel too embarassed to tell anyone about a fraudulent transaction.

Sponsored [New Report] Faster & Further: 2025 Insights on the Evolution of the Nordic Payments Landscape
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Mastercard

Channels

/financial crime /regulation & compliance /retail banking /security /payments /identity

Keywords

cards privacy research/analysis

Comments: (0)

Related news

/sibos

Sibos 2025: Cybersecurity, AI and quantum dominate industry panel

/people

Visa launches cybersecurity advisory practice

/security

Cyber attacks keep me awake at night - HSBC UK boss

/security

NatWest faces 100 million cyber attacks every month

/security

ECB cyber security test reveals 'room for improvement'

/security

Cyber attacks cost financial firms $12bn says IMF

[Report] The Future of Cross Border Payments 2026: Strategies for Success – A Sibos Special EditionFinextra Promoted[Report] The Future of Cross Border Payments 2026: Strategies for Success – A Sibos Special Edition

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept