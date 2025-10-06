Walmart's OnePay to add crypto services

Walmart-backed fintech OnePay is working with Zerohash to bring cryptocurrency trading and custody to its app, according to CNBC.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

OnePay users will be offered the chance to access bitcoin and ether later this year, says CNBC, citing sources.



Created by retail giant Walmart in 2021, OnePay serves millions of customers, offering a suite of banking, credit, and payments products — including cashback debit, high-yield savings, instalment loans, a digital wallet, and domestic and international peer-to-peer payments.



Crypto is just the latest addition this year, following credit cards and a mobile phone plan.



The partnership is another win for Zerohash, which last month struck a deal with Morgan Stanley to offer crypto trading to retail customers through the bank's E-Trade platform.



Morgan Stanley also joined a $104 million funding round for the crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform.