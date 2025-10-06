Feedzai hits $2bn valuation

AI-based financial crime detection platform Feedzai has hit a $2 billion valuation off the back of a $75 million funding round.

New investors Lince Capital, Iberis Capital, and Explorer Investments joined existing backers Oxy Capital and Buenavista Equity Partners in the round.



Feedzai's AI-powered end-to-end financial crime prevention platform for fraud, risk, and anti-money laundering teams protects more than 70 billion in annualised payment volume across card transactions and bill payments.



Recently the Portugal-based fintech was picked by the European Central Bank to provide fraud detection and prevention for its digital euro.



Nuno Sebastião, CEO, Feedzai, say: "This new investment round enables us to continue driving innovation to defend against whatever comes next, so that every form of payment, even those yet to be imagined, can be trusted and adopted safely."