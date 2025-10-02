BBVA lets customers use Apple AI to create their own card designs

BBVA and Visa are letting customers use their iPhones' AI-powered Image Playground feature to personalise their payment cards.

0

BBVA customers in Spain with an iPhone 15 Pro or a newer model can head to the cards section in their banking app, select the Visa card they want to personalise, and either use one of their own images as a base or describe the image they want to create.



Apple Intelligence's Image Playground will then generate several proposals, and the design chosen by the customer will be instantly updated in the BBVA app wallet.



Initially, the feature is only available for virtual cards but customers will soon be able to design physical cards and have them delivered to their home.



There are no limits to the number of images users can create, although designs are subject to certain restrictions and usage rules to protect copyrights and prevent unsuitable content.



Javier López Chicote, head, innovation, BBVA retail client solutions, says: “For decades, the image of a bank card has been rather generic and uniform for all customers.



"At BBVA, we wanted to break away from that idea and place the customer firmly at the centre: now they can personalise the design of their card by harnessing the power of Apple Intelligence, giving it a unique style that matches their tastes.”