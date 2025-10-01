PayOS and Mastercard complete milestone agentic payment transaction

PayOS and Mastercard have completed an autonomos agentic payment transaction using a Mastercard Agentic Token.

0

The transaction was executed using Mastercard Agent Pay, utilising the same tokenization framework that powers mobile contactless payments, card-on-file storage, and Mastercard Payment Passkeys.



The enhanced tokenization technology secures user consent, authentication and authorization, as well as fraud protection for each transaction.



"PayOS has been working closely with ecosystem players to get agentic commerce off the ground in the most meaningful and trusted way," says Johnathan McGowan, co-founder and CEO of PayOS. "With this milestone, we are now ready to onboard customers on our platform. We also bring proven tools and the expertise required for payments risk, payments fraud prevention, and creating better user experiences."



Pablo Fourez, chief digital officer at Mastercard, adds: “We’re defining the trust layer using tokenized credentials across our global payments network today, while also preparing for a future where the internet itself is rewired to support agentic commerce more natively. As an early adopter of Mastercard Agent Pay, PayOS can now enable AI agents to use secure, widely-accepted, and purpose-built payment credentials to bring agentic commerce to life for consumers.”