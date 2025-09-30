/retail banking

Editorial

Fiserv to buy StoneCastle Cash Management

Fiserv has signed a definitive agreement to buy StoneCastle Cash Management. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, StoneCastle enables its network of depository institutions - primarily community banks and credit unions - to access stable, cost-efficient deposit funding from thousands of businesses and enterprise customers holding cash balances.

Fiserv says the acquisition enables it to become a technology-enabled source of billions of dollars of institutional deposits, including from its enterprise customers. This the firm argues, helps financial institutions strengthen their balance sheets by integrating insured deposit products alongside their core account processing, digital banking, payments and cash-management capabilities.

StoneCastle will also enable integrated access to other contingent funding solutions for financial institutions. Fiserv plans to leverage StoneCastle’s platform to help financial institutions retain funds associated with FIUSD stablecoin issuance.

“We believe this further sets Fiserv apart in core banking by enabling institutions to custody cash supporting FIUSD stablecoins, while unlocking new value and accelerating innovation across the financial ecosystem,” says Takis Georgakopoulos, COO, Fiserv.

