Visa launches VCS Hub for AI-powered commercial payments

Visa has launched a hub to help issuers and fintechs deliver commercial payment and embedded finance experiences.

Following a pilot, the Visa Commercial Solutions (VCS) Hub has been made generally available, promising to bring automation and seamless integration to commercial payments.



For existing users, the platform offers an end-to-end payables solution, enabling full invoice and supplier payments, while also supporting flexible ad hoc payments to efficiently manage business needs. For embedded payments, it provides integration into accounting solutions, making it easier and more secure for organisations to manage payments.



Visa is also promising that GenAI will be at the core of the platform, with AI-powered payables, reporting and insights, and personalisation.



Gloria Colgan, SVP, global head, product, Visa Commercial Solutions, says: “With GenAI at the heart of the VCS Hub, we’re giving our partners the tools to amaze their clients, unlock new revenue streams and shape the future of money movement.”